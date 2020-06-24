City Xtra
Man City goalkeeper seen as an 'attractive option' for Premier League rival

Nathan Allen

Arsenal could be one of the clubs looking to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

Bravo's first season at the Etihad didn't go to plan, and a string of poor performances saw him relegated to a back-up role sooner than expected. 

However, he's been a solid option in the domestic cups for Pep Guardiola over the last three seasons- but at 37-years-old, the Chilean isn't expected to get a new contract with City. 

New reports from journalist Kike Marin have linked Bravo with a potential move to Arsenal ahead of next season. He states that former Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta sees Bravo as an 'attractive option' for the club. 

The reports elaborate that Arteta 'knows he is a reliable goalkeeper' with a 'couple of years of football left', presumably in a similar backup/mentor role to that which he plays at City. The move would allow Arsenal to sell or loan current backup Emiliano Martinez, who is still just under 28-years-old. 

Bravo was a key figure in his years at Barcelona and won a number of individual accolades for his solid performances. Nobody could have predicted the horrible downturn in form that ruined his first season at City and prompted the signing of Ederson, who has been the unquestioned first choice ever since. 

