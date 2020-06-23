Man City goalkeeper set for new contract - other youngster set for another loan

Scott Carson is reportedly ready to sign a new contract at Manchester City, with the club wanting him to carry on in his emergency standby role, according to the Sun.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper spent the 2019/20 season on loan in Manchester, but hasn't played a minute of football for the club.

He was on the bench for City's 3-0 win over Arsenal last week, as Claudio Bravo was injured. Carson still has 12 months remaining on his contract at Derby County, but Pep Guardiola is reportedly intent on keeping the player for another season.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

With Claudio Bravo's contract due to expire at the end of this season, City are in need of an option in reserve if their first choice goalkeeper Ederson were to be injured.

However, 25-year-old Zack Steffen is due to return to Manchester this summer as his loan spell with Fortuna Dusseldorf will come to an end.

City will also look to loan out Arijanet Muric again next year. The 21-year-old Kosovan international spent an unsuccessful 12 months at Nottingham Forest in the 19/20 season.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra