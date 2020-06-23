City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City goalkeeper set for new contract - other youngster set for another loan

Danny Lardner

Scott Carson is reportedly ready to sign a new contract at Manchester City, with the club wanting him to carry on in his emergency standby role, according to the Sun.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper spent the 2019/20 season on loan in Manchester, but hasn't played a minute of football for the club.

He was on the bench for City's 3-0 win over Arsenal last week, as Claudio Bravo was injured. Carson still has 12 months remaining on his contract at Derby County, but Pep Guardiola is reportedly intent on keeping the player for another season.

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-shakhtar (1)
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

With Claudio Bravo's contract due to expire at the end of this season, City are in need of an option in reserve if their first choice goalkeeper Ederson were to be injured.

However, 25-year-old Zack Steffen is due to return to Manchester this summer as his loan spell with Fortuna Dusseldorf will come to an end.

City will also look to loan out Arijanet Muric again next year. The 21-year-old Kosovan international spent an unsuccessful 12 months at Nottingham Forest in the 19/20 season.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Real Madrid 'lobbying' to have second leg against Man City moved

Real Madrid are 'lobbying' to have the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Manchester City moved to a neutral location, amid fears over the Coronavirus pandemic.

harryasiddall

by

Prince U

Man City 'will listen to offers' for full-back - various European clubs interested

Manchester City will listen to offers for João Cancelo at the end of the season, providing they can find the right player to replace the Portuguese international.

Danny Lardner

Napoli star believes in 'strong chance' of signing for Man City this summer - reduced fee mentioned

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly believes there is a 'strong chance' of signing for Manchester City this summer, according to sources close to the player, as reported by Duncan Castle on the Transfer Window Podcast.

Freddie Pye

Sergio Aguero ruled out for five to six weeks following meniscus tear

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is set to be ruled out for five to six weeks following a tear to the meniscus in his left knee against Burnley, according to Lucas Scagliola.

Freddie Pye

Council provide update on venue for Man City vs Liverpool next month

A spokesperson for the Manchester City Council has provided an update on the location of Manchester City vs Liverpool in the Premier League, originally scheduled to take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Freddie Pye

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

A brilliant Manchester City breezed past Burnley at the Etihad on a mild Monday night to solidify their grasp on a second-place Premier League position. Here's what we learned from the second game back...

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola made eight changes from the side that humbled Arsenal last week; but despite these changes, Manchester City romped to a convincing 5-0 victory over a Burnley side that had not lost since January.

Brandon Evans

'Phil Foden starts!' - Manchester City vs Burnley (Team News)

With Manchester City making a winning return to Premier League football on Wednesday, attentions now turn to Sean Dyche's Burnley, who make the short trip to the Etihad tonight.

harryasiddall

Man City 'could still' host Liverpool fixture at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City could still host Liverpool at the Etihad, when the two top sides in the country meet on Thursday 2nd July.

Harry Winters

Inter Milan make England & Man City defender their 'top target' this summer

Inter Milan have made Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker their 'top target' this summer, according to recent reports.

harryasiddall