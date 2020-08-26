SI.com
Man City goalkeeper leaves on loan - also signs long term contract

Jack Walker

Man City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (18) has joined League One side Rochdale on loan for the forthcoming season. The teenager has also been tied down to a long term contract, with the player held in high regard by the City hierarchy, according to the Independent.

The Ireland youth international Gavin Bazunu (18) was involved in first-team training since 'project restart' last season and was eventually included in the Manchester City squad that travelled to Lisbon for the Champions League. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The shot-stopper rose to prominence in Ireland playing regularly for Shamrock Rovers at just 16 years of age, attracting the interest of Man City, who took the young prospect to the Etihad in February of 2019.

Despite his young age, Bazunu has also been capped at Ireland U21 level and is now set to receive some crucial game time in League One to further his development.

