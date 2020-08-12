Man City goalkeeper set to make the switch to La Liga

According to reports from Goal, Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is set to sign for Spanish side Real Betis upon the expiration of his contract later this month.

Bravo recently signed a short term extension with Pep Guardiola's side, meaning that he will see out the remainder of City's Champions League campaign before heading back to Spain.

The 37-year-old joined City in 2016 and has been a fantastic servant for the club during his tenure, mainly as a back up after his disastrous season as City's number one. His penalty saving heroics have been a crucial factor in City's domination of the domestic cups, with Bravo cementing himself as somewhat of a Weaver or 'Caballeroesque' cult hero.

Bravo will team up with the ex-City boss and fellow Chilean, Manuel Pellegrini, in Seville. Although he was not their primary option - with a bid for Granada's Rui Silva unsuccessful - the veteran goalkeeper will bring some much-valued experience to the Estadio Benito Villamarin Stadium.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra