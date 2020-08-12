City Xtra
Man City goalkeeper set to make the switch to La Liga

Jack Walker

According to reports from Goal, Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is set to sign for Spanish side Real Betis upon the expiration of his contract later this month.

Bravo recently signed a short term extension with Pep Guardiola's side, meaning that he will see out the remainder of City's Champions League campaign before heading back to Spain.

The 37-year-old joined City in 2016 and has been a fantastic servant for the club during his tenure, mainly as a back up after his disastrous season as City's number one. His penalty saving heroics have been a  crucial factor in City's domination of the domestic cups, with Bravo cementing himself as somewhat of a Weaver or 'Caballeroesque' cult hero.

Bravo will team up with the ex-City boss and fellow Chilean, Manuel Pellegrini, in Seville. Although he was not their primary option - with a bid for Granada's Rui Silva unsuccessful - the veteran goalkeeper will bring some much-valued experience to the Estadio Benito Villamarin Stadium.

"I’ve always admired him.” - New Man City signing opens up on the reasons for joining the club

The new Manchester City signing, Ferran Torres spoke today to the club in his first official interview since signing from Valencia.

Adam Booker

Man City submit €63 million plus bonuses offer for Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli set price demands for player

Manchester City have submitted a €63 million plus bonuses offer for Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Italian club setting out their asking price in response, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City right-back to fly to Portugal ahead of two-year loan move

Pedro Porro (20) has been given the go-ahead to fly to Lisbon this week, and start his loan deal with Portuguese side Sporting CP.

Sam Puddephatt

‘They have become very close’ – Man City defender reassured of place in the squad

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has developed a strong bond with manager Pep Guardiola ‘over the past few months’, reports the Sun.

markgough96

Major injury update on key Man City star ahead of Champions League quarter final

Sergio Aguero fears he is losing his race to be fit for the rest of Man City's Champions League campaign, telling friends his chances of featuring at the European mini-tournament in Lisbon are 'very small'.

Jack Walker

Bye Bye Bravo - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #16

It's Day 16 of the transfer window, and it's been an eerily quiet one. The calm before the storm? Nevertheless, City Xtra's round-up contains details of a first-team player's exit, an update on Koulibaly's future, and interest from Sporting Lisbon in a City legend...

markgough96

Barcelona 'unlikely' to pay in excess of €15M for centre-back - Man City set €30M valuation

Barcelona will try to sign Spanish defender Eric Garcia this summer. The Catalan side are planning to launch a bid for the La Masia graduate after the conclusion of the Champions League, but only value the player at around €15M.

Jack Walker

"I think it came down to who wanted it most" - Raheem Sterling reflects on stunning Real Madrid victory

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has spoke to the media ahead of City's trip to Lisbon, reflecting upon last week's sensational Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

Jack Walker

Kalidou Koulibaly 'heading towards exit door' - Manchester City have 'shown greatest interest'

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly 'heading towards the exit' door, according to the latest claims from Italy - with an unsurprising name showing the greatest interest in the Senegalese international.

Freddie Pye

Man City midfielders Lazio move to be postponed - deal to be made official after conclusion of the UCL

According to CorSport, the announcement of the 'concluded' deal of David Silva to Lazio may be postponed until after the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League.

Jack Walker