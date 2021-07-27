Man City Goalkeeper Targeted By Turkish Side - Suggestions of Agreement Made

The newly promoted Turkish Super Lig side are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the 2021/2022 campaign.

Adana Demirspor have been active in the current transfer window, with the Turkish side having already recruited the former PSG and Spurs midfielder Benjamin Stambouli as well as former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli earlier in the transfer window.

22-year-old Kosovo international Muric has been at Manchester City since 2015, has only managed to make six appearances for the senior side, with five of those coming in the Carabao Cup.

As reported by Istanbul-based journalist Salim Manav, Adana Demirspor are interested in adding Aro Muric to their ranks as the ambitious Turkish side look to retain their place in the Turkish top-flight next season.

Muric has spent much of his time at Manchester City out on loan with spells at NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, and Willem II, with neither loan move proving to be particularly successful.

With Manchester City in possession of one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Ederson, as well as reliable back-up in the form of Zack Steffen, it is unlikely that Muric will be able to force his way into the side in the foreseeable future.

Therefore, it is logical that Muric would be open to the idea of a permanent move away from the club. However, the latest understanding is that an agreement could be found over a one-year loan.

Aro Muric's highlight of his time in Manchester is unquestionably his performance in the 2018/19 Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.

After a 1-1 draw, during which Muric made several key saves, penalties loomed but the Kosovo international impressively stopped penalties from James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu, with his efforts proving to be integral in Manchester City claiming English football’s first-ever domestic treble.

However, despite the initial promise, it appears that Aro Muric’s future is destined to be away from Manchester.

With City well-equipped on the goalkeeper front and Muric well out of contention, a permanent move for Muric looks to be a reasonable move for both parties.

