Man City goalkeeper the 'most enticing option' for league champions this summer

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is at the top of a list of potential signings between the sticks for Scottish champions Celtic, according to the Chilean Times via the Daily Record.

Bravo (37), arrived in Manchester in the summer of 2016 from Barcelona, tasked with heralding in a new age of City keepers playing from the back under Pep Guardiola. However, due to unconvincing displays in his first season, the Chilean has spent the last three seasons serving as backup to Ederson.

Although Celtic are believed to be looking at a number of other players, Bravo is the “most enticing option” due to his remarkably low value; the signing would only cost the Glasgow club £1 million.

The Hoop’s first-choice goalkeeper this season has been Southampton loanee Fraser Forster, with their only other option in that position 37-year-old Craig Gordon. Whilst Bravo would do nothing to lower the average age of that trio, he would at least bring a wealth of experience and a different skillset as the Bhoys look to win their 10th consecutive Scottish title.

