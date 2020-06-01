City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City goalkeeper the 'most enticing option' for league champions this summer

Hamish MacRae

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is at the top of a list of potential signings between the sticks for Scottish champions Celtic, according to the Chilean Times via the Daily Record.

Bravo (37), arrived in Manchester in the summer of 2016 from Barcelona, tasked with heralding in a new age of City keepers playing from the back under Pep Guardiola. However, due to unconvincing displays in his first season, the Chilean has spent the last three seasons serving as backup to Ederson.

real-madrid-v-manchester-city-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg (14)
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Although Celtic are believed to be looking at a number of other players, Bravo is the “most enticing option” due to his remarkably low value; the signing would only cost the Glasgow club £1 million. 

The Hoop’s first-choice goalkeeper this season has been Southampton loanee Fraser Forster, with their only other option in that position 37-year-old Craig Gordon. Whilst Bravo would do nothing to lower the average age of that trio, he would at least bring a wealth of experience and a different skillset as the Bhoys look to win their 10th consecutive Scottish title.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City could sign La Liga defender 'this week' - swap operation still possible

The transfer of Nelson Semedo to Manchester City could be completed as soon as this week, however the Premier League side are still inclined to offer Joao Cancelo in any operation for the Barcelona defender, according to SPORT.

Freddie Pye

La Liga winger 'leads the list' to replace Leroy Sane at Man City - four potential replacements named

Valencia winger Ferran Torres (20) is among four names on the shortlist of Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain to replace the outgoing Leroy Sane this summer, according to Superdeporte.

Freddie Pye

A Speculative Off-Season Transfer Window Write-Up

Adam Booker looks ahead to the summer transfer window and what could potentially be in store for Manchester City, at a time when uncertainty surrounding the transfer market and football in general appears to be rife.

Adam Booker

Man City join race for La Liga winger - Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool also interested

Manchester City are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze.

Matt Astbury

Man City fixture "most likely" to be played at Wembley following police recommendation

Manchester City’s top of the table clash against Liverpool is “most likely” to be played at Wembley Stadium.

Harry Winters

Man City have 'left the door open' for former star to return to the club

Manchester City have 'left the door open' for former captain Vincent Kompany to return to the club in a coaching capacity

Danny Lardner

Man City star victim of £500,000 raid on city centre penthouse - 'fears he was being watched'

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez 'fears he was being watched' as a raid on his city centre apartment worth approximately £500,000 was carried out, according to an exclusive report from the Sun.

Freddie Pye

“I think it is a good time to win the Champions League," - Man City star thinks his side is ready for European success

Riyad Mahrez has spoken about the rest of City's season, and says that the team is "good enough to win" the Champions League this season.

Danny Lardner

Bayern Munich offer defender in a bid to sign Man City star - €80 million fee mentioned

Bayern Munich have put left-back Lucas Hernandez on the table in their bid to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sané.

Danny Lardner

How Rodri has grown as a press-resistant midfielder at Manchester City

Rodri was one of the most highly-coveted midfielders in all of Europe last summer for a number of reasons. We take a look at his development during his time at Manchester City thus far.

Steve Zavala