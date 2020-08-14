Man City goalkeeper to complete his transfer to La Liga side this month

Claudio Bravo will "finally sign" for Real Betis this month, according to La Cuarta as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Chilean international, who joined Manchester City in Pep Guardiola's first summer at the club, spent less than six months as undisputed first-choice 'keeper before Willy Caballero and, soon after, Ederson ousted him between the sticks due to a string of poor performances.

However, since the arrival of the latter in 2017, Bravo has proven a solid backup option, and his performances in the Carabao Cup have been crucial to two trophies in the competition.

Now, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it looks as though the Chilean is set to move to pastures new. Former City boss Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly close to signing his compatriot for new side Real Betis in the Spanish city of Seville.

Recent reports in La Cuarta indicate that the 37-year old is expected to sign at least a one-year deal at the end of the month, returning to the league where he made his name with Real Sociedad and Barcelona.

Bravo made just twenty-nine league appearances for Manchester City following his £17m transfer four seasons ago.

