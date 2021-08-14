Man City Growing Hopeful of Holding Crunch Talks With Tottenham Over Harry Kane Transfer Next Week

Manchester City are gaining confidence of holding serious talks with Tottenham over a club-record swoop for Harry Kane next week, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are eyeing a sensational move for the 28-year-old forward, who trained with his current squad on Friday, after returning a negative PCR test following a period of self-isolation ahead of Spurs' Premier League opener against City on Sunday afternoon.

It was reported recently that talks between the two clubs will intensify after their clash at the weekend, with City boss Pep Guardiola 'desperate' to strike a deal for Kane for a reported fee of £120 million (plus add-ons) next week.

Moreover, it was suggested that negotiations between the two sides have 'escalated' this week, and that talks would reach a crucial stage after their tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo since confirming that Kane is available to feature against the Sky Blues.

According to Jason Burt of The Telegraph, there is a 'growing sense' of belief within Kane's camp and the Etihad hierarchy of brokering a deal in principle for the striker next week, as City are determined to bring the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner to the Etihad Stadium before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

It was revealed earlier this week that City are preparing a fresh bid in the region of €150 million should Spurs chairman Daniel Levy change his stance over cashing in on Kane, who has three years left on his existing contract in north London.

A few months on from rejecting an official £100 million offer for Kane, Tottenham are yet to receive any new proposals from City for their talisman, and maintain their desire to keep him beyond the ongoing transfer window.

Additionally, it was exclusively revealed by City Xtra this week that despite Spurs' plans to keep hold of Kane, Pep Guardiola's side are adamant on capturing the star marksman from his boyhood club, with there being strong belief within the club that they can plot a move for Kane in the coming weeks.

It has been stated that few figures at City became aware of Kane's intention to not play for or train with his current side again, with the marksman desperate for an exit.

It has emerged that Kane believes that he has a gentleman's agreement with Spurs which should allow him to leave for the right price this summer, which has been ruled out by the Tottenham, as per sources close to the club.

