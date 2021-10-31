Man City Growing 'Increasingly Uneasy' About Midfield Starlets Situation - Man United and Liverpool Interested

Manchester City are growing 'increasingly uneasy' about the situation surrounding James McAtee, with the midfielder having 'interested admirers' at Manchester United and Liverpool.

With the latest emergence of Cole Palmer, Manchester City's £200 million academy facility is starting to produce some high quality young footballers. One of the latest that's tipped to progress to the first team is James McAtee.

The Salford-born midfielder has been progressing well with the EDS side and has been mentioned numerous times by Pep Guardiola when asked about his academy talent.

He even made his professional debut against Wycombe Wanderers in the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup last month, coming off the bench to play at left-back for the final 20 minutes.

That sparked massive reaction from the Manchester City fans, with some pointing out that was the same path Phil Foden took when he was integrated into the first team.

In the nine Premier League 2 games this season, McAtee has scored 10 goals and provided two assists - most notably a hat-trick in the Manchester Derby.

So, quite naturally, there were always going to be a few admirers of the 19-year-old.

According to an exclusive SunSport report, Manchester City are growing ‘increasingly uneasy’ over interest in James McAtee - who is still yet to sign a long-term contract offer.

Talks are said to be ‘more complicated’ as McAtee has interested admirers at both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Whether that means the young midfielder is having second thoughts on where he'd be more likely to taste more first team football is unclear. However, the delay is certainly a worry.

Just like Palmer in the summer, Manchester City will look to tie McAtee down as soon as possible to avoid any potential departure - especially to a rival.

