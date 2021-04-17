Man City had staggering €60M bid rejected by European giants for key player last summer

Reports out of Italy this week have suggested that Premier League giants Manchester City sent an offer worth up to €60 million to Serie A side Inter Milan for centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, only to have the offer rejected.

Reports out of Italy this week have suggested that Premier League giants Manchester City sent an offer worth up to €60 million to Serie A side Inter Milan for centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, only to have the offer rejected.

Although it is unclear when the aforementioned bid was sent, Alessandro Bastoni was among a number of centre-back candidates reportedly considered by Manchester City during the 2020 summer transfer window.

In the end, the Premier League club signed Ruben Dias from Benfica for a reported fee of €68 million. However, perhaps if the Serie A club had accepted the bid, we could have seen Bastoni in Sky Blue instead - and who knows how that could've turned out.

According to a report from Sempre Inter, Inter president Steven Zhang was not in the slightest bit interested in opening talks over the highly-rated Bastoni, despite Pep Guardiola’s approving the bid to bring the youngster to the Etihad Stadium.

It is now suggested that the Milan club are prioritised tying Bastoni down to a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2023.

In hindsight, the Etihad hierarchy may feel like they lucked out in having their bid rejected, as it would almost certainly have ruled out a move for Ruben Dias - a player who has revolutionised the Manchester City defence as a unit, and has been a key figure in the club’s attempt to win every single competition they began the season in.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra