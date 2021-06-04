Man City Handed Blow In Pursuit of Number One Target This Summer - Internal Conversations Held Over Future

Manchester City could be dealt a blow in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, as the North London club close in on the signing of a world renowned manager.

All reports appear to point towards the likelihood of Tottenham completing the signing of former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte as their next bench boss.

And with a glamour signing like that, Tottenham’s star players could have more incentive to stick around.

Manchester City are said to have Harry Kane as their number one target to replace the recently departed Sergio Aguero - who left as the club’s all time leading goal scorer.

According to the Manchester Evening News' Stuart Brennan, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a long-time admirer of the Tottenham star, after seeing plenty of him throughout his six seasons in English football.

And while some have had doubts, Harry Kane’s age profile is not an issue for the club, according to the report - he looks after himself well and has at least another four or five years left at the highest level.

However, a possible stumbling block could come through the difference in valuations of the player at the London club and up in Manchester. Brennan reveals that Manchester City's valuation of the England international is around £100 million, while those at Tottenham value the striker at £150 million.

While at Tottenham, according to the Guardian’s David Hytner, club chairman Daniel Levy has made it clear internally that he will not countenance the sale of Harry Kane, who has three years to run on his contract.

The signing of the Italian manager could help convince Harry Kane to give up and ongoing battle to force his way out of the club.

Conte is on record as stating his admiration for Kane, describing him in 2017 as his “dream striker” and “one of the best in the world”. At the time, he said, “If I had to buy one striker, I would go to Kane. He is a complete striker.”

