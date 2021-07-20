Man City Handed Blow in Pursuit of Striker - Club Set €50M Valuation For Next Summer

Bayern Munich will not be sanctioning a sale for their talisman Robert Lewandowski this summer, according to reports.

Manchester City were linked with a move for the 32-year-old in recent weeks, with the the former Borussia Dortmund man emerging as an alternative to Tottenham forward Harry Kane this summer.



With two years left on his current deal at the Allianz Arena, Lewandowski was being monitored by several top clubs across Europe, with reports suggesting that Pep Guardiola's side were keeping tabs on the attacker as they look to bolster their attacking outlets ahead of the new campaign.

With the Etihad hierarchy keen on bringing a world-class forward to Manchester this summer, Lewandowski were reportedly monitoring the striker's contract situation, and a re-union for the Poland international with Guardiola wasn't being ruled out.

As reported by French outlet L'Équipe and relayed by iMiaSanMia, Lewandowski will not be leaving Bayern this summer, though a move next year hasn't been ruled out by the Bundesliga side - however, they would be expecting around €50 million at that time.

Since arriving on a free transfer from Dortmund in 2013, Lewandowski has bagged 294 goals and 65 assists in 329 appearances across all competitions for the German giants.

Widely regarded as the best and most lethal finisher to have graced the beautiful game over the past decade, Lewandowski will not face a shortage of suitors should he decide to start a next chapter in the twilight of his career next summer.

The Premier League champions have also been linked with the likes of Erling Haaland, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku and Danny Ings in recent weeks, as the hunt of a top striker continues following Sergio Agüero's move to Bracelona.

The Sky Blues are still keen on signing Premier League duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, who have widely been reported as the club's top transfer targets for the summer.

