Man City Handed Major Blow In Pursuit of £100M Summer Transfer Target - Club Stand Firm on Stance

Manchester City have been dealt a blow in their pursuit for one of English football’s top talents, as Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is reported to be off the market.

Recent reports out of England have stated that the Etihad club would be keen on a deal for Jack Grealish if they are able to move on some current Manchester City players that play in the same position.

However, according to Ashley Preece for Birmingham Live, the Aston Villa forward will not be for sale at any price. Some suggestions have been made that City could look to swoop in for a deal worth up to £100 million. Although it now appears that the 25-year-old will remain at Villa Park for the 2021/22 season.

READ MORE: Barcelona legend reveals 'regret' at not joining Man City in 2017

READ MORE: Man City handed potential boost in pursuit of Harry Kane

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken of his admiration for Grealish, however, there is understood to be nothing more in it.

As of now, the Premier League champions will focus their transfer efforts on bringing in a striker to replace the now departed Sergio Aguero.

Recent reports have claimed that Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be the club’s top target, with a deal in excess of £100 million on the cards.

READ MORE: Seven players possibly on the verge of Man City summer exit

READ MORE: Sergio Ramos and Manchester City truth revealed

There is also a possibility of Pep Guardiola agreeing to a player plus cash deal for the Tottenham striker, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Nathan Ake, and Raheem Sterling all being mentioned as potential candidates to be sent to North London.

However, there is currently no indication that either of the three players above would be inclined to make a desire to move to Tottenham public.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra