Man City Handed Major Blow in Pursuit of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish - Player Set to Be Offered Club-Record Wages

Aston Villa are prepared to offer a massive pay rise to Jack Grealish to fend away interest from Manchester City this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a big-money switch to the Premier League champions in recent months, with multiple reports suggesting previously that City are close to completing a deal for the England international, who has four years left on his existing deal with his boyhood club.

It has been mentioned recently that Grealish is having second thoughts regarding a potential move to the Etihad Stadium with concerns over a lack of game-time under City boss Pep Guardiola, who is a big fan of the Villa skipper, who has registered 17 goals and 20 assists in 68 appearances across all competitions for the Birmingham side in the previous two campaigns.

The Sky Blues are looking to challenge on all fronts again next term, and Grealish has been identified as a priority signing for the Catalan boss, who has personally requested City to broker a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane, who believes that the north London side are in a position to cash in on him this summer.

As reported by Duncan Wright of The Sun, Villa are ready to hand a club-record contract worth £200,000-per-week to their captain as they aim to keep hold of Grealish despite the interest shown by City in securing his signature this summer.

Villa are determined to extend their academy graduate's contract and end all speculation about a possible transfer, but the prospect of playing Champions League football, and working with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola in Manchester, could prove to be a huge tipping point in the player's decision.

Furthermore, it has been reported elsewhere that Grealish has agreed personal terms with City over a huge contract with the five-time Premier League champions, who are aiming to bolster their attack following their gut-wrenching defeat in the Champions League in May.

City are reportedly willing to splash their transfer record to bring Kane and Grealish to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Guardiola keen to add both players to his ranks as contrary to reports suggesting that the Premier League champions will need to prioritise one over the other.

The Manchester side are looking to generate funds up to £100 million from sales of fringe players, but could need to sanction the sales of a few senior stars to aid them in their chase of the two of the league's best attacking players.

It was reported last week that City will not be making a choice out of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, and instead will be signing both players this summer should their respective clubs agree to sell.

