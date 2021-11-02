Man City Handed Major Blow in Pursuit of Serie A Defender - Current Side 'Advancing Negotiations' Over Fresh Deal

AC Milan are working to extend Theo Hernandez's contract past 2024 amid interest from Manchester City, according to a new report.

The France international has emerged as one of the brightest defensive prospects across Europe since his move to Milan from Real Madrid in 2019.

Hernandez, who rose through the academy ranks at Atletico Madrid, has been previously linked with Manchester City and PSG, with the former reportedly 'keeping tabs' on the 24-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

With Benjamin Mendy suspended by the club amid his ongoing trial, City have often operated Joao Cancelo, who primarily plays on the right flank, on the left side of defence with Oleksandr Zinchenko struggling to get a look into the lineup recently.

As per Italian outlet Calciomercato, who information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, AC Milan are 'advancing negotiations' over a new deal for Hernandez amid growing interest from Manchester City.

City have had to deal with left-back issues during almost the entirety of Pep Guardiola's time as manager. Gael Clichy and Aleksandr Kolarov were both moved on at the end of the Catalan's first season in charge to bring in younger, attack-minded full-backs.

The Premier League champions went on to secure the arrivals of Danilo and Benjamin Mendy in 2017, with the former sold to Juventus in 2019 and the latter still not an asset to the club despite the £52 million fee paid by City to sign him from Monaco.

Fabian Delph, who was signed by former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini in 2015, emerged as the answer to his side's left-back problems for a brief period, but the ex-Aston Villa star signed for Everton at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has proved to be a valuable player for Guardiola owing largely to his versatility, and Joao Cancelo, who sealed a switch from Juventus to City in 2019, has also featured heavily across the left side of the backline.

It would make sense for City to add a recognised left-back to their ranks in their pursuit of glory on all fronts. Hernandez is yet to hit his prime, and would be a long-term investment for the Sky Blues if they acquire his services.

