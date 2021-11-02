Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Handed Major Blow in Pursuit of Serie A Defender - Current Side 'Advancing Negotiations' Over Fresh Deal

    AC Milan are working to extend Theo Hernandez's contract past 2024 amid interest from Manchester City, according to a new report.
    Author:

    The France international has emerged as one of the brightest defensive prospects across Europe since his move to Milan from Real Madrid in 2019.

    Hernandez, who rose through the academy ranks at Atletico Madrid, has been previously linked with Manchester City and PSG, with the former reportedly 'keeping tabs' on the 24-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

    With Benjamin Mendy suspended by the club amid his ongoing trial, City have often operated Joao Cancelo, who primarily plays on the right flank, on the left side of defence with Oleksandr Zinchenko struggling to get a look into the lineup recently.

    As per Italian outlet Calciomercato, who information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, AC Milan are 'advancing negotiations' over a new deal for Hernandez amid growing interest from Manchester City.

    City have had to deal with left-back issues during almost the entirety of Pep Guardiola's time as manager. Gael Clichy and Aleksandr Kolarov were both moved on at the end of the Catalan's first season in charge to bring in younger, attack-minded full-backs.

    Read More

    The Premier League champions went on to secure the arrivals of Danilo and Benjamin Mendy in 2017, with the former sold to Juventus in 2019 and the latter still not an asset to the club despite the £52 million fee paid by City to sign him from Monaco.

    Fabian Delph, who was signed by former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini in 2015, emerged as the answer to his side's left-back problems for a brief period, but the ex-Aston Villa star signed for Everton at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

    Oleksandr Zinchenko has proved to be a valuable player for Guardiola owing largely to his versatility, and Joao Cancelo, who sealed a switch from Juventus to City in 2019, has also featured heavily across the left side of the backline.

    It would make sense for City to add a recognised left-back to their ranks in their pursuit of glory on all fronts. Hernandez is yet to hit his prime, and would be a long-term investment for the Sky Blues if they acquire his services. 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Theo Hernandez
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Handed Major Blow in Pursuit of Serie A Defender - Current Side 'Advancing Negotiations' Over Fresh Deal

    28 seconds ago
    sipa_35723192
    News

    Man City Star Could Miss Up To SEVEN Matches in a Row Due to International Commitments

    53 minutes ago
    sipa_32998164
    News

    Leaked: 2022/23 Man City Home, Away, Third Kit Details Revealed

    13 hours ago
    sipa_34656751
    News

    Man City Winger Reveals Injury to Left Leg - Problem Will 'Most Likely' Rule Him Out Until 2022

    16 hours ago
    sipa_33553152
    News

    "With Dedication, You Can Do It!” - Man City Star Reflects on Major Personal Achievement

    16 hours ago
    sipa_33316678
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Send Scouts to Watch Serbian Defender - Club Have Already Set £5M Valuation

    17 hours ago
    sipa_35075781
    News

    "Please Take Txiki's Job!", "Professor of CDMnomics" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Midfield Stars Major Landmark

    18 hours ago
    sipa_35396827
    News

    Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Prediction for Man City After He Leaves the Club

    19 hours ago