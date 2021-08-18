Man City Handed Opportunity to Sign Former Man United Star - Club Prioritising Swoop for Tottenham Forward

Manchester City remain focused on signing Harry Kane from Tottenham despite being given the chance to land Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to reports.

With less than two weeks left before the transfer window shuts, the Premier League champions have turned their attention to striking a deal for the England captain after securing the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million in early August.

After failing to find the back of the net in their opening two competitive fixtures of the 2021/22 campaign, Pep Guardiola's side are in dire need to bring an out-and-out striker to the Etihad Stadium despite claiming league and cup glory without operating a recognised number nine for large parts of last season.

Despite being linked with a series of alternatives to Kane in recent months, it is believed that the Manchester outfit are pushing to sign the 28-year-old, who is anticipating a breakthrough in his desired move to City before the end of the week.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola provides fitness updates on Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola delivers honest assessment of Tottenham defeat

As reported by Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail, City have been handed the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus for £25 million this summer, but the club are still pursuing a move for Kane, who believes that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has broken his promise of allowing him to leave Spurs this summer.

It was reported recently that the Portugal international had 'offered himself' to City amid heavy speculation surrounding the 36-year-old striker's future in Turin, with his existing deal at the Allianz Stadium set to expire next year.

After reports linking Ronaldo with a move to east Manchester were rubbished, the five-time Champions League winner took matters into his own hands by confirming that recent rumours linking him with a move away from Juventus were nothing but just talk.

READ MORE: Harry Kane hoping for progress in Man City switch THIS WEEK

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission on 2020/2021 performances

While City are extremely unlikely to switch their focus to Ronaldo this late in the transfer window, the Champions League winners have tabled an improved offer for Kane, who has informed Tottenham that he will be available to play and train for his current side despite having his heart set on joining Guardiola's side.

It has emerged that Kane is 'anxious' for a move to City to be done and dusted, as the striker fears that the opportunity to play for the five-time Premier League winners will be gone forever if he doesn't manage to swap Tottenham for City by the end of the month.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has included Kane in his side's 25-man squad for their Europa Conference League play-off tie against Portugese outfit Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday, which reflects the club's desire to keep hold of their academy graduate past the ongoing window.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra