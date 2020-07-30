Bournemouth have accepted a deal from Manchester City in the region of £41 million for centre-back Nathan Aké, according to Sami Mokbel from the Mail.

The Dutch defender is now set to enter personal terms with the club over his contract and any other bonuses - with a deal expected to be completed this week.

(Photo by Peter Powell/Pool via Getty Images)

City are reportedly trying to get their business done early this transfer window, with the aim to bring in two centre-backs and a Leroy Sané replacement out wide. Yesterday, the deal to bring Ferran Torres to the club looked to be nearing it's conclusion - and now its the turn of Aké.

The 25-year-old will join the club following a stellar season with Bournemouth - despite their relegation. The left sided centre-back could be back-up for Aymeric Laporte but Fabrizio Romano has also reported that due to the talks with Kalidou Koulibaly stalling, this could be Guardiola's key capture.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra