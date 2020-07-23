Man City have a 'total agreement' with La Liga star - club working to end the deal 'now'

Manchester City have reportedly reached a 'total agreement' with Ferran Torres, with negotiations with Valencia at an 'advanced stage', according to Ser Deportivos Valencia.

Conversations between City and Valencia have begun after Torres reached a 'total agreement' for a transfer. Both clubs are looking to find a deal which 'satisfies both parties' - whether that means just cash or a cash plus player deal.

One player who's recently been muted as being involved in a possible deal is midfielder Yangel Herrera. The 22-year-old midfielder has been on loan at Granada all season where he has seemingly impressed a few clubs.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

His agent recently had this to say about links to Valencia: "It is normal that Valencia and other clubs are interested in Yangel Herrera, after his great performance with Granada. There are clubs from inside and outside Spain that are interested in signing him..."

The report adds that Manchester City are keen to involve Herrera in a possible deal, and feel the midfielder could be key to completing a transfer.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra