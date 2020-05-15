Man City have 'accelerated' efforts to sign French defender - Wolves also interested

Manchester City have 'accelerated' negotiations with French side Angers over the signing of highly-rated youngster Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to TuttoMercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

City have 'opened negotiations' to sign the 18-year-old, but face stiff competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ait-Nouri has become one of Ligue 1's most exciting young talents after making himself a regular in the Angers defence. If City are to sign the defender, he will most likely be sent out on loan to Girona to continue his development.

However, City will have to negotiate hard with Angers after the left-back recently signed a new deal which keeps him at the club until 2023.

