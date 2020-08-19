Man City have 'agreement in principle' with Napoli over transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly

Yes, we're back again - another Kalidou Koulibaly update, and this time it's a little more encouraging when it comes to the mission that is reaching an agreement with Napoli over a transfer fee.

After seemingly going back and forth from 8AM this morning, with fees supposedly being agreed, personal terms being agreed, entourage ruling out any truth to any report, PSG being pulled back into the race... we're here, with a significantly more positive update - albeit from a relatively unknown source to many.

According to Abdellah Boulma, there is an 'agreement in principle' in place between Napoli and Manchester City for the transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly. Whether this means a fee has been agreed or whether it is merely stating that should a fee be agreed then the player will make the move, this remains unknown.

Undoubtedly we'll be back at some stage in the near future with yet more information on where this transfer stands. Although despite everything that has come to light on Wednesday, the overriding feeling is that this one is heading in the right direction - both parties have an intention to agree on a fee, while the player himself appears to be in favour of a move.

