Man City have alerted Napoli that their next offer for star man will be a 'winning one'

According to reports from Football Italia, Manchester City have alerted Napoli that their next proposal for star defender Kalidou Koulibaly will be the 'winning one'. 

The offer is set to be submitted in the next 48 hours, with the fee worth €70 million plus €5-6 million in bonuses. Much nearer to the price muted by Napoli when interest from the Blues first arrived. 

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The Senegalese centre-back has been at the heart of Napoli's defence since 2014 and has gone on to make 183 Serie A appearances. City see him as the natural replacement to Vincent Kompany - who left 12 months ago. 

City have already signed Dutch international Nathan Aké for £41 million, but the club are hoping to bring in another central defender. 

