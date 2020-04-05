Man City have allocated an 'important budget' for Argentinian wonderkid - Inter Milan also interested

Manchester City have set money aside to sign Argentine wonderkid Thiago Almada, according to Calciomercato.

Almada (18), who plays for Vélez Sarsfield in the first division in Argentina, has grabbed the eye of several interested clubs, including City and Inter Milan.

Now, reports are indicating that the attacking midfielder has an "important budget" allocated for him by Pep Guardiola's club. It's unclear whether the club are interested in the player as an investment or a potential first-team prospect.

Almada has a contract that runs until the summer of 2023. He has already made his debut for Argentina's U20 side, and is a regular at club level. At 5'7", the same height as Raheem Sterling, Almada can play on either wing but has also been deployed as a #10 - also similar to Sterling.

If City want to sign the youngster, they may face stiff resistance from his club as well as competition from Inter Milan, who may be able to offer Almada more game time than the Citizens.

