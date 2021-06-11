Sports Illustrated home
Man City Have Already Made An Offer For Premier League Star

Manchester City have reportedly already made a bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane.
A big development has arose in journalist Duncan Castles’ latest Transfer Window podcast. Castles was discussing the news that Tottenham Hotspur are set to appoint former Roma manager, Paulo Fonseca as their new boss. 

Whilst discussing the finances around the move, Castles mentions Fonseca is the 'cheap' option, but it's a move where they'll also have to free up funds so the new manager can bring his own players in.

One of the options on the table for Daniel Levy in that case is selling their talisman, Harry Kane who has asked to leave the club recently in pursuit of winning major trophies. 

Manchester City have reportedly made the England captain their prime target and Castles says an offer has already been made by the Etihad club.

There's no doubting why Pep Guardiola's side are considering paying a hefty sum for Harry Kane. Last season he picked up both the Golden Boot and Playmaker Award after scoring 23 goals and 14 assists in the Premier League.

But one thing that's alluded the 27 year-old has always been a major trophy, after coming up short in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup final most recently. 

Castles also points out that Chelsea were interested in Kane, but striking a deal with their cross town rivals would be very difficult. Thus, opening the door for Manchester City to try and land their man.

