Man City have ‘already tried to snatch’ Juventus winger – swap deal with forward may be back on

Alex Farrell

Manchester City had reportedly ‘already tried to snatch’ Juventus’ Douglas Costa even ‘when he wasn’t on the market’, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

This news follows earlier reports that the 29-year-old may be used as a makeweight in any potential move for Gabriel Jesus.

fbl-ita-seriea-juventus-cagliari
(Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

According to Corriere, the idea of a swap for the winger may now be back on the table. Given that he is apparently on the market ‘the idea can become topical again’, particularly ‘if the option of an exchange (with Gabriel Jesus) heats up’.

As of yet, the probability of any deal being done remains murky at best. City still have the threat of a European ban hanging over their heads, and it appears that this means any transfers are ‘pending, waiting to understand how heavy the sanction can be at international level after all the appeals’.

fbl-eur-c1-lokomotiv-juventus

Likewise, it is unclear how Costa would fit into Pep Guardiola’s plans despite any admiration for his former player. He may represent a replacement for Leroy Sané should the winger depart this summer, but at almost 30 years old would not be a long-term solution.

Costa has made just eight starts for Juventus this season, scoring two goals and assisting five in all competitions. 

