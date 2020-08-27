SI.com
Man City have approach for Juventus star rejected - player not willing to move to Premier League

Nathan Allen

Manchester City have had surprise approach for Juventus defender and former target Leonardo Bonucci rejected, according to La Gazetta dello Sport. 

Bonucci (33), has been linked with a transfer to City several times in the past, most notably before his shock move away from Turin to join AC Milan for a single season. 

Now, reports are claiming that City have gone back in for the defender after getting frustrated by negotiations over Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly- but the player isn't interested in a move. 

Quotes from La Gazetta say that City contacted Bonucci's entourage, but the idea of a transfer to the Etihad "has not even been born" and the defender "will end his career at Juventus".

That would mean that City may have to move on to a third centre-back target, unless they can smooth out the details with Napoli over Koulibaly in the coming days. 

The Cityzens have already signed Dutch international Nathan Aké for their defensive line this summer, but the ex-Bournemouth man is expected to rotate primarily with Aymeric Laporte on the left side of a centre-back partnership.

It's been reported that City have a 'separate shortlist' of defenders who they intend to start regularly for the next seasons, more in the mould of former captain Vincent Kompany.

