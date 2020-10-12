Man City have Barcelona star 'on their agenda' - key factor in potential deal identified

Despite his extended stay at the club after a summer of uncertainty, the latest reports from Spain suggest that Manchester City still have Lionel Messi 'on their agenda' ahead of a possible deal for the Argentine star next summer.

It was undoubtedly the saga of the summer, that had the majority of the football community gripped as one of the all-time greats of the game toyed between leaving Barcelona and remaining at a club that appear to be facing a period of uncertainty and financial difficulty - while issues surround president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

As per the latest reports in Spanish newspaper Marca on Monday, Manchester City still have signing Lionel Messi ‘on their agenda’, and would be able to get him on a free transfer next summer if there is no new deal agreed at Camp Nou. The report does however clarify that 'a lot' will depend on Barcelona’s presidential elections, and how the Argentine forward then sees his situation.

Previous reports towards the end of August and in early September had outlined a potential agreement between Manchester City and Lionel Messi - in the event that the player was permitted to leave Barcelona. It was suggested at the time that he would spend three years in Manchester, before completing the final two years of his career at City Football Group-owned New York City.

However, no such deal came to fruition, and despite a shocking interview with Goal later in September, that appeared to voice Messi's anger at the way Barcelona was being run, the player opted to remain at the club for now.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra