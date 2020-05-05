Man City have been 'closely' watching Argentine midfielder - Atlético Madrid also interested

Both Manchester City and Atlético Madrid are looking closely at Velez Sarsfield midfielder Thiago Almada, according to Diario AS as relayed by Sport Witness.

Guardiola’s side have followed the attacking midfielder ‘closely’ for several months, according to the reports, and did attempt to purchase him last summer.

The 18-year-old, who is also capable of playing on either wing, has scored four goals in the Argentine Superliga this season; including a late winner against title contenders River Plate in September.

(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

His former youth coach, Eduardo Hernandez - who coached both Almada and former Blue Carlos Tevez may years before - said of the playmaker to Clarin: "Almada is much more technical. Carlitos always stood out for his delivery and his desire."

As well as looking up to Tevez and, like every young Argentine, Lionel Messi; Almada has highlighted Eden Hazard as a player he strives to emulate, according to Goal.

Almada has also made seven appearances for Argentina's U20 side, scoring once. He featured in The Guardian's list of the 60 best talents in world football in 2018.

-----

