Man City have been 'in touch' with Sergio Agüero replacement - €111 million release clause mentioned

richarddugdale

Manchester City have been 'in touch' with Inter Milan regarding the signing of Lautaro Martínez, according to Tuttosport in Italy; with the Premier League champions seeing him as a replacement for star striker Sergio Agüero.

The Blues would face stiff competition from Barcelona, with the other problem being the whopping €111 million release clause. Tuttosport go on to say City would have to match the Spanish giants in paying Martínez €8 million per season for his services.

fbl-eur-c3-ludogorets-inter-milan
(Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV / AFP)

The 22-year-old striker is making waves in Serie A; scoring 16 goals in 31 games for Inter Milan across all competitions so far this season. He's also began to feature more regularly for his national team, recently being named man of the match in Argentina's quarter-final victory over Venezuela in the 2019 Copa América.

The story suggests Martínez would replace an outgoing Sergio Agüero; who has recently been linked with his former club Independiente. And whilst rumours also persist of a Gabriel Jesus transfer to Juventus, it's difficult under any circumstances to see City willing to lose their two star strikers.

fc-internazionale-v-ssc-napoli-coppa-italia-semi-final (3)
(Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

However, Veronica Brunati of Diario Sport contradicts the idea of a Lautaro Martínez move to the Etihad, saying that the club have 'other priorities' of what player they would like to sign.

