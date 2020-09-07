Man City have been lining up a 'Messi alternative' in case the deal fell through

According to Sam Lee of The Athletic, Manchester City had always been continuing their work in the transfer market regardless of their pursuit of Lionel Messi.

This comes after speculation suggesting that City pressed pause on their other negotiations during their short-lived pursuit of Lionel Messi, with no significant progress in the Koulibaly deal being made during the weeks surrounding Messi's reported departure.

These rumours have been put to bed by Sam Lee, who has expressed that while Man City were hopeful of landing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, an alternative forward option was being lined up, just in case.

Whether this means that City will use the remaining month of the transfer window to push for their mystery forward should be clearer in the coming week; although, many are of the opinion that left-back and potentially another midfielder are of equal, or more importance.

Presuming the move for Kalidou Koulibaly does eventually reach its conclusion, who could Manchester City's striker target be? Recent reports from Christian Falk stated that Pep Guardiola was interested in Timo Werner before he completed his move to Chelsea. Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez have also been linked.

-----

