SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City have decided to sell centre-back - host of Premier League clubs interested

harryasiddall

Manchester City have decided to sell young centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, with a host of Premier League clubs interested in his services, according to TEAMtalk.

The Englishman has now had various loan spells at the likes of Blackburn and West Brom - where he has thoroughly impressed in the Championship. Now the question is if he can make the big step up to the Premier League.

millwall-v-west-bromwich-albion-sky-bet-championship

Pep Guardiola is reportedly an admirer of the 22-year-old, and was willing to let him compete for a place in the first team squad. However, Adarabioyo feels he'll get a better chance of more first team football elsewhere.

That's sparked interest from a number of Premier League sides - including West Ham, Everton, Leeds, Fulham and Newcastle. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ask The Opposition - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City (w/@daveazzopardi)

Manchester City head to Molineux on Monday evening to kick off their new Premier League campaign against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves, with the Blues looking to continue their fine form in the seasons opening games.

Harry Winters

Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake set for debut - Predicted Team: Wolves vs Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City will kick-off their new season with a tricky visit to Molineux as the Blues face a Wolves side that twice bested City in the previous campaign. Here’s how we think Pep Guardiola will line up on Monday night...

Brandon Evans

by

Hlalumi12

"I think in one month or two months he will be ready.” - Pep Guardiola gives star strikers prognosis

As Manchester City’s first Premier League match is this weekend, concerns over star striker Sergio Aguero’s availability have re-surfaced after he picked up a knee injury in July.

Adam Booker

Breaking: Man City set to sign La Liga centre-back in deal exceeding £50M

Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Sevilla central defender Jules Kounde (21), in a deal that will exceed €50 million, according to the latest reports from Spain.

Freddie Pye

Everything you need to know - Wolves vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola’s fifth and potential final season at Manchester City begins in the Midlands on Monday night against a Wolves side that has caused the boss numerous headaches in recent seasons.

Harry Winters

Man City's interest in Sevilla defender has a 'clear intention' of forcing Napoli to speed up negotiations for star centre-back

Sources consulted by ElDesmarque have 'assured' that the recent interest and enquiries from Manchester City in Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé have a 'clear intention' of forcing Aurelio De Laurentiis to speed up negotiations for Kalidou Koulibaly.

Adam Booker

Man City midfielder signs new four-year contract until 2025 - Leeds United showed interested

Tommy Doyle has signed a new four-year deal at Manchester City keeping him in sky blue until 2025.

Adam Booker

Galatasaray have a 'genuine interest' in Man City midfielder

Galatasaray are in talks with Fernandinho as they look to sign another midfielder in this transfer window, reports Turkish football outlet Fanatik.

Adam Booker

City Xtra Writers: The 2020/21 Season Preview

Harry Winters speaks to a host of our writers to give their thoughts ahead of what is in prospect, a fascinating 2020/21 season...

Harry Winters

Atletico Madrid ‘insist’ they’ve received an offer worth around €100 million from Man City for centre-back

Atletico Madrid ‘insist’ they’ve received an offer worth around €100M from Manchester City for Jose Gimenez, but aren’t willing to talk at that figure.

Adam Booker