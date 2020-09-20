Man City have decided to sell centre-back - host of Premier League clubs interested

Manchester City have decided to sell young centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, with a host of Premier League clubs interested in his services, according to TEAMtalk.

The Englishman has now had various loan spells at the likes of Blackburn and West Brom - where he has thoroughly impressed in the Championship. Now the question is if he can make the big step up to the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly an admirer of the 22-year-old, and was willing to let him compete for a place in the first team squad. However, Adarabioyo feels he'll get a better chance of more first team football elsewhere.

That's sparked interest from a number of Premier League sides - including West Ham, Everton, Leeds, Fulham and Newcastle.

