Man City have 'enough money' for La Liga centre-back - Liverpool and Bayern Munich also interested

Manchester City will have 'enough money' at their disposal to complete a deal for Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos, according to the Spanish outlet AS.

Both City and Liverpool are in the race to sign the 27-year-old, but City's willingness to spend big on Carlos indicates they are better positioned than the current Premier League champions.

Sevilla ‘do not want less than €60m’ for the Brazilian, who has a release clause of around £70 million, or about €77 million.

Carlos, who joined Sevilla only last summer, played 90 minutes in 34 of Sevilla's 38 games this season, helping the club to fourth place in La Liga and a spot in the Europa League last 16.

The defender is a potent threat from set-pieces and has been called one of the most underrated defenders in the world currently.

His performances this season have seen his value skyrocket, causing the top two clubs in England to chase for his signature. Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in Carlos, perhaps with an eye to replace former City man Jerome Boateng, who only has a year left on his contract.

