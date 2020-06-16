City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City have 'expressed' their interest in Napoli star - CAS appeal could decide signing

harryasiddall

Manchester City have 'expressed' their desire to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, but any actual business could depend on the result of their CAS appeal, according to AreaNapoli as relayed Sport Witness. 

It's well known that City are on the hunt for a centre-back this summer, with an adequate replacement for Vincent Kompany still not uncovered. However, according to AreaNapoli, City believe Koulibaly could be that man. 

ssc-napoli-v-us-lecce-serie-a

The Senegalese international has been at the heart of Napoli's defence since his move from GENK in 2014, and has attracted the attention of some of Europe's elite clubs. 

His ability at playing the ball out from the back makes it unsurprising that Pep Guardiola has earmarked him as a possible candidate to partner Aymeric Laporte at the heart of Manchester City's defence.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Guardiola really is special..." - Juventus star heaps praise on Man City boss

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has spoken about his admiration for Pep Guardiola's passion and "greatness", and how he wishes he knew the Catalan manager better.

Danny Lardner

The FPL Restart: Who you should include in your fantasy football teams ahead of the return of the Premier League

With the Premier League returning to action on Wednesday, many of us are getting prepared to allow FPL to consume our lives again. Here's our tips and tricks ahead of the restart...

markgough96

"I would think about it and it is probable they would leave"- Napoli president sets star players' asking price

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken about Kalidou Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz possibly leaving the club.

Danny Lardner

Xtra Tactics: Analysing Mikel Arteta's Arsenal - the tactics behind Man City's former assistant

Ahead of the Manchester City's opening fixture in 'Project Restart', we take a look at Mikel Arteta's tactical blueprint ahead of Arsenal's trip to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Brendan Earley

Man City vs Real Madrid fixture details 'anticipated' - dates to be revealed this week

Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League is set to take place at the Etihad Stadium in early August, before the remaining rounds are concluded in Lisbon, Portugal, as relayed by Di Marzio.

Freddie Pye

Further images of Man City's 2020/21 away and third shirts revealed

Additional images of the 2020/21 Manchester City alternative kits produced by German manufacturers Puma have surfaced on Sunday evening.

Harry Winters

by

twosKompany

Pep Guardiola 'clear' he wants a right-back - one option 'attracting his attention'

Pep Guardiola is 'clear' that he wants to reinforce the right-back position this summer, with Achraf Hakimi and Nelson Semedo the two catching his eye.

harryasiddall

Lyon will sell star man for €50 million this summer - Man City, Juventus and Real Madrid all interested

French giants Lyon will sell star midfielder Houssem Aouar for €50 million this summer, with Manchester City, Juventus and Real Madrid all interested.

harryasiddall

Borussia Dortmund star 'would consider' returning to Man City - club 'left him in limbo'

Borussia Dortmund star, and former Manchester City player, Jadon Sancho 'would consider' a move back to the club this summer.

harryasiddall

Man City 'frontrunners' for Argentine midfielder - Arsenal, Man United and Atletico Madrid also interested

Manchester City are the frontrunners to sign Thiago Almada (19), according to recent reports.

Nathan Allen