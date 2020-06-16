Man City have 'expressed' their interest in Napoli star - CAS appeal could decide signing

Manchester City have 'expressed' their desire to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, but any actual business could depend on the result of their CAS appeal, according to AreaNapoli as relayed Sport Witness.

It's well known that City are on the hunt for a centre-back this summer, with an adequate replacement for Vincent Kompany still not uncovered. However, according to AreaNapoli, City believe Koulibaly could be that man.

The Senegalese international has been at the heart of Napoli's defence since his move from GENK in 2014, and has attracted the attention of some of Europe's elite clubs.

His ability at playing the ball out from the back makes it unsurprising that Pep Guardiola has earmarked him as a possible candidate to partner Aymeric Laporte at the heart of Manchester City's defence.

