Man City have identified their Sergio Aguero replacement, claims journalist - player named

Manchester City have identified their replacement for Sergio Aguero, according to reputable German football journalist Christian Falk.

The Argentine forward is currently set to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the current season, with City yet to come forward and offer an extension to his deal. This would allow the 32-year-old to speak to potential suitors from January ahead of a summer move in June or July.

However, according to Christian Falk of BILD, Pep Guardiola's side have already identified their replacement for the iconic forward, with Erling Haaland being the main target for City officials. Falk does however clarify that Borussia Dortmund do not want to sell their star man in the upcoming summer window, unless a 'very big offer' comes in for the player.

In recent days, much has been made of Haaland's €75 million release clause, however Falk does clarify the information that has been confirmed on multiple occasions by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. It is claimed that the clause does not become active until the summer of 2022.

Many City fans believe Haaland is the ultimate successor to their legendary striker, however competition from almost every other major European club may prove to be difficult for officials to content with. With that being said, the only other notable alternative linked with an Etihad switch has been Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan.

