Man City 'have looked' at Barcelona midfielder who's future 'is in question'

Manchester City 'have looked' at Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, with the 21-year-old's future looking ever more uncertain, according to a report by Fichajes.net as relayed by Sport Witness.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has been very vocal about the young prospect in the past few weeks.

Only a few days ago he said, “I like people who work every day to improve, and who take opportunities with both hands. Sometimes it's not just about quality. There may be players who don't do enough in training for the coach to give opportunities”

Puig is certainly out of favour at the La Liga giants, with even a vast amount of injuries not earning him much game time. Barcelona do want to extend his contract, but all the issues surrounding him at the moment have brought his future 'into question'.

The one issue that would arise if Manchester City were to try and agree a deal with the player is that Barcelona have an option in his contract to extend automatically for an extra two years - potentially sky-rocketing a transfer fee.

City may still be in the market for a central midfielder, with club legend David Silva departing last summer. Whether Puig is a viable option still remains to be seen.

