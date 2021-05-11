Man City Have "Made Contact" With In-Demand Premier League Left-Back Over Summer Transfer - Arsenal Also Interested

Manchester City have reportedly 'made contact' over the potential signing of out-of-contract Southampton left-back Ryan Betrand this summer, with a whole host of other European clubs interested in the player, according to the latest information.

In some corners, there is a feeling that Manchester City are interested in strengthening in the left full-back position this summer, following the struggles and inconsistent performances of Benjamin Mendy over the past few seasons - who made the move from Monaco in the summer of 2017.

A new name has now emerged, with Ryan Bertrand presenting an opportunity for Manchester City to secure a natural left-back on a free transfer, given his ongoing contract stand-off with his current employers.

This is according to the information fo Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, who writes that the England international is looking for 'the last big move of his career' - and he may be able to secure just that, with four major European clubs interested in his services.

Kinsella reports that along with the likes of Arsenal, AC Milan and Monaco, Manchester City are also 'known to have made contact' over the possible signing of the player.

Contract talks broke down with Southampton earlier this year, meaning he would be eligible to leave the South Coast on a free transfer in the coming months.

The other names that have been linked with a move to Manchester City would cost a sum, and with there being a strong intention to strengthen at striker and secure a high-profile and ready-made successor to Sergio Aguero, finances may be stretched.

Ryan Bertrand certainly offers Manchester City and Pep Guardiola the Premier League experience that may be needed at left-back, while other options such as Nuno Mendes of Sporting Lisbon would require some time to develop in the English top-flight.

