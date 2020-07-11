Man City have made it ‘more difficult’ for Barcelona to sign target after City make rival offer

FC Barcelona are optimistic about Eric Garcia's willingness to return to the club, but are concerned that City's new contract offer has made a deal 'more difficult', reports Mundo Deportivo journalist Miguel Rico as relayed via Sport Witness.

There have been murmurs in the press over the past week about Barcelona's efforts to re-sign Garcia from City. Rico suggests that Barcelona are hopeful that the defender wants the transfer and that a deal can be concluded for €7-10m.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

However, the Spanish side are worried that City's rival new deal offered to Garcia has made the task 'more difficult', with Barcelona unable to match the wages on offer. Rico also claims that there has not yet been an official approach from Barcelona towards City.

Garcia (19), has established himself as a composed and reliable option at the heart of the Manchester City defence this season. He has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

Pep Guardiola has made it clear that his wish is for Garcia to stay, and it remains to be seen how credible the reports of Barcelona's interest are - as well as Garcia's desire to return. If the teenager continues to win first-team opportunities, there is every chance he will commit his future to City.