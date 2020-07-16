Man City have made their 'first offer' for Napoli star

The constant rumours linking Manchester City with Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly are beginning to look a lot more concrete, with the latest report from Calciomercato claiming that an offer has been made for the player.

In an article published on Wednesday afternoon, the website looked to explain the conversations and progress being made between the two clubs. They claim that following City’s exoneration by the CAS, they immediately contacted the agent of Koulibaly, Fali Ramidani.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

They go on to say that City put forward a 'first offer' to Napoli but it was not close enough to their desired fee.

Ramidani is now said to be ‘working with the two clubs’ and will sit down with Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentis in the coming days to bridge the gap in valuations - using Koulibaly’s age and a lack of Champions League football for Napoli in order to lower the price.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra