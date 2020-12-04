Man City have 'moved into a position' to sign Bundesliga midfielder

Manchester City have 'moved into a position' to sign Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, with the player 'busy for a move', according to Fussball Transfers as relayed by Sport Witness.

With the midfielder's contract set to expire in 2022, the German side are keen to offload him at the end of this season so they can acquire an 'adequate fee'. Pep Guardiola has been a long-term admirer and it'll be no surprise if he makes him a target this summer.

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Sport Witness even say the Blues could try to tempt Zakaria to the club in January, after reports suggested that they had already held talks in the summer. Since David Silva's departure from the club, City have struggled to find a suitable replacement in the midfield areas. However, Zakaria looks to be a more than suitable successor to Fernandinho.

Despite the player denying any talks earlier in the season, Fussball Transfers do say he is 'busy for a move' to happen and Manchester City may be top of that list.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra