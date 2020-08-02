Man City have 'moved seriously' to sign La Liga centre-back - 'feasible' the club could look elsewhere

Manchester City have 'moved seriously' to sign highly rated Sevilla central defender Diego Carlos, however it is 'feasible' the club could look elsewhere with any sort of deal looking difficult, according to El Desmarque as relayed by Sport Witness.

It's well known that City are likely to be in the market for two centre-back's this summer - with Bournemouth's Nathan Aké looking like the first through the door. The Dutch international is a matter of days from joining the club for a reported £41 million fee.

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

However, with Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones likely to be leaving the club this summer, City will need to move for another centre-back. Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly has been strongly mentioned, but with the clubs chairman playing hardball over the transfer fee, attentions could turn to Carlos.

It's reported that City have 'moved seriously' for Carlos and have even had initial discussions with Sevilla about a possible deal. However, they do admit any deal could be difficult so it's 'feasible' they could look to other options.

-----

