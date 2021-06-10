Man City Have 'No Plans' To Sell Star Midfielder OR Offer New Contract Amid Recent Transfer Speculation - Update on Fernandinho Included

Manchester City have categorically ruled out the possibility of selling star midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer, amid recent transfer speculation surrounding the German.

The 30 year-old playmaker has just come off the back of his best ever season in terms of goalscoring and goal contribution figures, marking himself as Manchester City's top goalscorer during the 2020/2021 campaign.

However, in recent weeks, there has been growing speculation that he may find a way out of the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Barcelona reportedly having held initial contacts with the representatives of the player.

The interest from the La Liga club appeared to be a direct bi-product of their failure to secure the services of Georginio Wijnaldum - who ultimately signed a last-minute contract with Ligue 1 giants PSG.

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid consider offering £70M star for Bernardo Silva

READ MORE: Barcelona target move for Man City winger Raheem Sterling

However, while the interest may be there from Barcelona, there has been a clear stance on Ilkay Gundogan from the viewpoint of Manchester City that has surfaced on Thursday morning.

According to the information of Simon Stone of the BBC, Manchester City have no plans to sell Ilkay Gundogan this summer, or even open talks about new contract - which is understood to still have two years to run.

Further information from Ben Ransom of Sky Sports highlights the fact that despite reports that the Germany international had delayed contract talks amid interest from Barcelona, no such talks were planned this summer.

While on the subject of club captain Fernandinho, the aforementioned Simon Stone reports that discussions are continuing over the possibility of extending his deal by a further 12 months - with his current contract set to expire at the end of the month.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes demand of club board towards Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Where Phil Foden ranks amongst the world's most expensive players

Manchester City do appear to hold an interest in signing another midfielder this summer, with Jack Grealish understood to be a primary target of the Etihad club, while there is a concern that Bernardo Silva could be seeking an exit.

However, despite plans to strengthen in the centre of the park, the focus among transfer officials at the club appears to be on recruiting at centre-forward, with Harry Kane understood to be the primary target in that particular position.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra