Man City have 'not lost track' of La Liga defender - planning an 'offensive' to sign him this summer

harryasiddall

Manchester City have 'not lost track' of Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres and are planning an 'offensive' to sign him this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo as relayed by Sport Witness.

Despite the Blues being on the verge of signing Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Aké for £41 million, the club are still on the hunt for another centre-back to fill the void of numerous reported outgoings.

fbl-esp-liga-villarreal-barcelona (1)
(Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicolas Otamendi is expected to leave the club, alongside possibly John Stones - so two central defenders may be needed to fill gaps in the squad. If Torres were to come in, that'd leave Laporte, Torres, Aké and Garcia as next seasons options. 

No price has been muted for the 23-year-old, however he's likely to be valued highly with a few years left on his current deal and his overall importance to Villarreal's squad.

Napoli chief states club's asking price for in-demand centre-back - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #5

Day five of the summer transfer window has drawn to a close, and despite being a relatively quiet day, it brings with it plenty of news around Manchester City's centre-back options for the upcoming season...

Danny Lardner

Revealed: The pledge Pep Guardiola made to Ferran Torres, and how Man City agreed a deal in just three days

Txiki Begiristain has closed the deal to bring Valencia winger Ferran Torres to the Etihad Stadium after just three days of negotiations, according to The Times.

Nathan Allen

Man City negotiating a purchase option with Portuguese giants for young winger - €12 million fee mentioned

Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon have been in close negotiations for youngster Pedro Porro (20), who is seeking a two-year loan deal at the Portuguese club.

Sam Puddephatt

Why Jürgen Klopp is Wrong: The CAS Appeal was a Good Day for Football

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp thought that the CAS verdict in favour of City represented ‘a bad day’ for football. The full details of the case have now been released. And there is only one fair and rational conclusion. Klopp is wrong. The upholding of City’s appeal was a good day for football. Here’s why…

markgough96

Man City complete the signing of young right-back - player to immediately go out on loan

Manchester City have completed the signing of 19-year-old Mechelen youngster Issa Kabore. The right-back will be immediately loaned back to his former club on a one-year deal.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City agree five-year deal with centre-back - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #4

As day four of the transfer window commenced, it was yet another hectic day of Manchester City transfer news. City Football Group were once again active as well as some major first team additions were all but wrapped up. Here is your complete day four transfer round-up.

Adam Booker

Man City set to open fresh contract talks with centre-back

Manchester City are set to open contract talks with defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Danny Lardner

Man City have 'enough money' for La Liga centre-back - Liverpool and Bayern Munich also interested

Manchester City will have 'enough money' at their disposal to complete a deal for Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos, according to the Spanish outlet Diario AS.

Danny Lardner

Man City join Manchester United in sending 'firm offer' for French left-back - player has visited 'several training grounds'

Manchester City and Manchester United have both sent 'firm offers' to the representative of highly-rated Angers left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri this week, according to the latest reports from France.

Freddie Pye

Man City have a bid accepted for key centre-back target - £41 million fee mentioned

Bournemouth have accepted a deal from Manchester City in the region of £41 million for centre-back Nathan Aké.

harryasiddall