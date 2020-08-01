Man City have 'not lost track' of La Liga defender - planning an 'offensive' to sign him this summer

Manchester City have 'not lost track' of Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres and are planning an 'offensive' to sign him this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo as relayed by Sport Witness.

Despite the Blues being on the verge of signing Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Aké for £41 million, the club are still on the hunt for another centre-back to fill the void of numerous reported outgoings.

Nicolas Otamendi is expected to leave the club, alongside possibly John Stones - so two central defenders may be needed to fill gaps in the squad. If Torres were to come in, that'd leave Laporte, Torres, Aké and Garcia as next seasons options.

No price has been muted for the 23-year-old, however he's likely to be valued highly with a few years left on his current deal and his overall importance to Villarreal's squad.

