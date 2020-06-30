City Xtra
Man City have not made contact with Napoli about defender - and could turn attention to Borussia Dortmund defender

markgough96

Manchester City are interested in signing Kalidou Koulibaly, but are yet to officially make contact with Napoli, says the Athletic's David Ornstein. 

Additionally, Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou (21), is a possible target instead of Koulibaly, Ornstein claims. 

In recent days, reports from numerous outlets have linked City with a strong interest in Koulibaly. Ornstein has confirmed those reports, but downplayed how advanced the talks are at this stage.

fbl-ger-bundesliga-dortmund-hoffenheim

Zagadou, meanwhile, signed for Dortmund in 2017 from PSG and the France Under-21 International has impressed in the Bundesliga. He has made 15 appearances in the league this season, and featured in the Champions League too. 

The Frenchman is rated for his passing ability and aerial ability, which could make him a tempting prospect for Pep Guardiola to develop. As Zagadou is yet to become a regular first-team starter for Dortmund, his value would almost certainly be less than the €100m fee often cited for Koulibaly. 

