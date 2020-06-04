Man City have 'positioned themselves' to sign Ligue 1 star

Manchester City have 'positioned themselves' to sign Lyon’s Houssem Aouar this summer, although they are yet to enter negotiations with the French club, according L’equipe via Sport Witness.

Despite Pep Guardiola reportedly heading up an approach for the midfielder last summer, Aouar ended up staying at Lyon after some persuading from Juninho Pernambucano - the club's Sporting Director.

Circumstances are now said to have changed however, with Lyon willing to let the 21-year-old leave due to financial difficulties as a result of the Coronavirus’ impact on French football. According to RMC Sport, Lyon would sell the midfielder for around €50 million, though insist there has still been no formal contact as of yet.

Aouar featured in the midfield for Lyon in both fixtures against Manchester City in the group stage of last season's Champions League, in which the French side managed to beat the Blues at the Etihad and make City come back from behind twice in a 2-2 draw in the away clash.

Before the French season was curtailed, Aouar played 37 times for Lyon with 25 appearances, three goals and three assists in the Ligue 1. In Europe, the Frenchman has been involved in four goals in five games in the domestic French cup competition.

Aouar could be an ideal signing for Manchester City given the departure of long-serving midfielder David Silva; and according to L'Equipe, working under Guardiola in Manchester is his preference - unless City’s European football ban were to be upheld.

