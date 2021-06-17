Man City Have Scouted €40M Midfielder 'For A Long Time' - Club Identified As 'Leading The Race', With Arsenal and Chelsea Interested

Manchester City have reportedly had their eyes on Italy international midfielder Manuel Locatelli for some time now, according to the latest information to emerge this week.

The 23 year-old has been impressing while away on international duty with Roberto Mancini's Italy squad at the European Championships this summer, and scored a vital goal against Switzerland on Wednesday night.

Unsurprisingly, some of Europe's biggest clubs have had their eyes on the player for some time now, and the feeling in various quarters is that come the start of next season, Locatelli will not be a Sassuolo player.

Fabrizio Romano provided the very latest on the situation surrounding the midfielder, outlining the level of Manchester City's interest and also which other clubs are interested in the player and to what extent.

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte targets Madrid switch this summer

READ MORE: Fernandinho contract situation to be resolved in coming days

According to the information of Italian journalist Romano, Manchester City have been scouting Sassuolo's star man for 'a long time'. Unfortunately for Etihad officials, it appears as though they are not in the lead for the player's signature.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano stated that Juventus are 'leading the race' for the stand-out midfielder, and are currently in negotiations with Sassuolo over the player that his employers currently value at around €40 million.

However, there are more than just the two aforementioned clubs vying for the player's signature, with Arsenal and Chelsea holding an interest in the player, as well as other top clubs from across the continent.

READ MORE: Man City set to secure first signing of the summer transfer window

READ MORE: City defender's camp make suggestion on player's future

Manchester City may have to turn their attentions elsewhere, should they look to pursue a long-term replacement for Fernandinho - as reported by various sources in recent weeks.

However, there have been very few alternatives suggested by mainstream media, and there is seemingly a lack of interest in re-signing Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz - who many Manchester City fans believed stood a chance at a return to the club.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra