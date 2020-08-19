Man City have 'shown more interest' in key Man United target

Manchester City have reportedly shown more interest than cross-city rivals Manchester United in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish (24) at this point in time, according to David Ornstein.

Jack Grealish has been said to be a key target for Manchester United this summer, who may be currently consumed in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

Pep Guardiola often spoke of his admiration for the Villa captain, hinting that he would love to sign him whilst jokingly stating that he would be far too expensive.



Previous reports have suggested that Manchester City will not enter the market for a midfielder this summer, with Pep Guardiola himself admitting that he did not need to sign a David Silva replacement, and while Jack Grealish is a very different type of player to the Spaniard, it is unlikely that a move will be made.

It is expected that Manchester United will ramp up their interest and potentially make a move for the star once there is a little more clarity over the possibility of a move for Jadon Sancho, who is believed to be Solskjaer's top target.

