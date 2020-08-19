SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City have 'shown more interest' in key Man United target

Jack Walker

Manchester City have reportedly shown more interest than cross-city rivals Manchester United in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish (24) at this point in time, according to David Ornstein.

Jack Grealish has been said to be a key target for Manchester United this summer, who may be currently consumed in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

Pep Guardiola often spoke of his admiration for the Villa captain, hinting that he would love to sign him whilst jokingly stating that he would be far too expensive.

aston-villa-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-final (9)

Previous reports have suggested that Manchester City will not enter the market for a midfielder this summer, with Pep Guardiola himself admitting that he did not need to sign a David Silva replacement, and while Jack Grealish is a very different type of player to the Spaniard, it is unlikely that a move will be made.

It is expected that Manchester United will ramp up their interest and potentially make a move for the star once there is a little more clarity over the possibility of a move for Jadon Sancho, who is believed to be Solskjaer's top target.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City to bring in new goalkeeper to compete with Ederson next season - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #24

Another day of Manchester City transfer news rumbled on and with it came a ton of exciting stories. We got big updates on the Kalidou Koulibaly saga as well some more defensive reinforcements on the flank. We also had stories break about a possible competitor for the top goalkeeping spot.

Adam Booker

Man City set to miss opening weekend of the Premier League after being granted an extended break

Manchester City are set to miss the opening weekend of Premier League football after being granted an extended 30-day summer break following their UEFA Champions League commitments.

Jack Walker

Man City have alerted Napoli that their next offer for star man will be a 'winning one'

According to reports from Football Italia, Manchester City have alerted Napoli that their next proposal for star defender Kalidou Koulibaly will be the 'winning one'.

harryasiddall

Man City have 'agreement in principle' with Napoli over transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly

Yes, we're back again - another Kalidou Koulibaly update, and this time it's a little more encouraging when it comes to the mission that is reaching an agreement with Napoli over a transfer fee.

Freddie Pye

Entourage of Kalidou Koulibaly reveal update on reported Man City bid - PSG and Manchester United 'should not be excluded'

After a morning of consistent reports surrounding a proposed new offer from Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly, the player's entourage have rejected the claims that there has been an acceleration in negotiations, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Freddie Pye

Man City monitoring Brazilian wonderkid - discussions with representatives already taken place

Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the development of Santos 'wonderkid' Alison Matheus (16).

Jack Walker

Man City's pursuit of centre-back enters 'decisive week' as club drop their valuation

Sources in France claim that Man City are ready to relaunch their transfer assault for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly - with a bid of €70M plus €10M in bonuses imminent.

Jack Walker

Exclusive: Man City set target timeframe for the completion of Kalidou Koulibaly transfer

Manchester City are 'confident' of completing the signing of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, and have set a timeframe as to when they intend on completing the signing by, City Xtra understand.

Freddie Pye

Kalidou Koulibaly to Man City could be completed in 'a matter of hours' - player agrees to five-year deal

Kalidou Koulibaly's transfer to Manchester City could be completed 'in a matter of hours' according to reports on Wednesday morning, with the player and his agent coming to an agreement with the Premier League side over personal terms.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'moving' to trigger buy-back clause of former midfielder

Manchester City are reportedly 'moving' to trigger the clause in the contract of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, allowing Pep Guardiola to bring the player back to Manchester for £25 million.

Jack Walker