Man City have 'started discussions' with Serie A midfielder - Pep Guardiola has 'followed the player for a long time'

Manchester City have 'started discussions' with AC Milan midfielder, Ismaël Bennacer's representatives over a possible move this summer, according to FootMercato.

The 22-year-old has been on the radar of Pep Guardiola for a long time, and has been 'validating' with his technical staff the possibility of bringing him to the club. 

FootMercato's report says City 'have started discussions' with Bennacer's entourage, but AC Milan do not want to sell the Algerian. He is currently under a contract with the club until 2024 but it's reported he 'would not say no' to a move to England.

If Bennacer would become available this summer, it's likely City would face competition from PSG for his signature. 

