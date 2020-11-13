SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City have 'stepped up' striker search this week - criteria outlined ahead of January window

City Xtra

Manchester City have reportedly 'stepped up' their search for a new striker ahead of the January transfer window, following a realisation that they are short in this position, as per the latest reports from England.

Pep Guardiola's side have had their fair share of struggles in the striker position in the opening few months of the 2020/21 season, with consecutive injuries to Sergio Aguero, as well as a relatively long-term problem with Gabriel Jesus - although the Brazilian has since recovered and returned to first-team action.

City however, don't appear to be convinced, and as a direct result of their slim options in the striking position, have reportedly increased their focus and attempts to recruit a striker in the January transfer window.

manchester-city-v-liverpool-premier-league copy 8

According to information provided by Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window Podcast, Manchester City have 'stepped up' their search for a striker, as they realise they are short in this position. It is reported that City are willing to take a relatively 'short-term approach' to this, and potentially look to sign a 'more experienced' striker at a lower price in January.

The Transfer Window Podcast also made contact with an unnamed football agent who deals with Manchester City, who spoke on the striker situation at the Etihad Stadium. The aforementioned agent is claimed to have said, "Everyone knows how difficult it is to buy goals in the January window. Sometimes you have to lower your expectations, and hopefully it means you can lower your spend in terms of cash as well..."

general-views-of-sport-venues-after-events-postponed-due-to-covid-19

In terms of players who match such a criteria, one may find it relatively difficult to come up with a shortlist of names. It is difficult to imagine a scenario where Manchester City searched at the lower end of the striker market in terms of quality, especially given the capabilities of Ferran Torres to play in such a position.

Fans have also witnessed Pep Guardiola become very flexible in terms of his attacking midfield options, and utilising them in a false nine role - however, City may feel that towards the business end of the season, such a risk may not pay dividends.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Riyad Mahrez sustains injury problem during Algeria match day training ahead of Zimbabwe clash - player 'should be fit' for next game

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez suffered from ‘slight back pain’ during his country’s African Cup of Nations qualifying game against Zimbabwe on Thursday night, as per reports from DZ Foot.

Sam Puddephatt

by

ballabee90

Man City 'continue to lead' race to sign Barcelona star - 'two important factors' may influence decision

Manchester City 'continue to be in the lead' to sign Barcelona legend Lionel Messi next summer.

harryasiddall

“He is the best passer I’ve ever played against." - Liverpool defender heaps praise on Man City star

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has hailed Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as the best passer he's ever played against.

harryasiddall

Agent reveals phone call between Pep Guardiola and striker - Inter Milan refused similar conversation

A phone call from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ultimately persuaded Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus to head to Manchester over Milan in 2016.

Nathan Allen

Latest Man City stance on Sergio Aguero contract situation revealed

Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero is coming towards the end of his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, and there are growing concerns amongst the fanbase as well as questions being raised as to whether the Argentine will choose to extend.

Nathan Allen

by

ballabee90

Man City defender returns to the club after picking up an injury on international duty

Nathan Aké will travel back to Manchester after picking up a hamstring injury in his countries international friendly versus Spain last night.

harryasiddall

by

Febe

"Many people would have chosen to accept!" - La Liga boss opens up on Man City off for star defender

It was well documented in the media last Summer that City made a move to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, and Sevilla director Monchi has revealed why it was unsuccessful.

markgough96

Man City handed boost as TWO key first-team players set to return following injuries

Manchester City have received a much welcome boost during the international break, as club stalwarts Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero are both nearing a return to first-team action.

markgough96

“It was a very complicated injury." - Man City striker opens up on his road to recovery

Gabriel Jesus has spoken out about his preferred position, as well as his fight back from an injury which saw him sidelined since Manchester City’s opening day fixture against Wolves.

Adam Booker

How Riyad Mahrez reacted to being dropped from Man City matchday squad for Liverpool clash

Algeria national team coach Djamel Belmadi has revealed the reaction of Riyad Mahrez to being dropped from the Manchester City matchday squad for their 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

City Xtra