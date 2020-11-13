Man City have 'stepped up' striker search this week - criteria outlined ahead of January window

Manchester City have reportedly 'stepped up' their search for a new striker ahead of the January transfer window, following a realisation that they are short in this position, as per the latest reports from England.

Pep Guardiola's side have had their fair share of struggles in the striker position in the opening few months of the 2020/21 season, with consecutive injuries to Sergio Aguero, as well as a relatively long-term problem with Gabriel Jesus - although the Brazilian has since recovered and returned to first-team action.

City however, don't appear to be convinced, and as a direct result of their slim options in the striking position, have reportedly increased their focus and attempts to recruit a striker in the January transfer window.

According to information provided by Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window Podcast, Manchester City have 'stepped up' their search for a striker, as they realise they are short in this position. It is reported that City are willing to take a relatively 'short-term approach' to this, and potentially look to sign a 'more experienced' striker at a lower price in January.

The Transfer Window Podcast also made contact with an unnamed football agent who deals with Manchester City, who spoke on the striker situation at the Etihad Stadium. The aforementioned agent is claimed to have said, "Everyone knows how difficult it is to buy goals in the January window. Sometimes you have to lower your expectations, and hopefully it means you can lower your spend in terms of cash as well..."

In terms of players who match such a criteria, one may find it relatively difficult to come up with a shortlist of names. It is difficult to imagine a scenario where Manchester City searched at the lower end of the striker market in terms of quality, especially given the capabilities of Ferran Torres to play in such a position.

Fans have also witnessed Pep Guardiola become very flexible in terms of his attacking midfield options, and utilising them in a false nine role - however, City may feel that towards the business end of the season, such a risk may not pay dividends.

