Man City Hierarchy ‘Convinced’ They Will Sign Secure Record-Breaking Second Signing This Summer

Manchester City’s hierarchy are 'relaxed' regarding negotiations for Tottenham’s Harry Kane, as their pursuit of the England international looks set to rumble on deeper into the summer.
Throughout the summer, Harry Kane has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City, as the Premier League champions are looking to replace club legend Sergio Aguero.

The England captain has scored 221 goals in 336 games for Spurs, and it is his goalscoring prowess along with his playmaking ability that has led to Manchester City mounting a serious pursuit of the player.

Harry Kane, however, has three years remaining on his contract although, the striker believes he is permitted to leave Tottenham this summer owing to a gentleman’s agreement that he has with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. 

Regardless of any informal agreement, Levy will be reluctant to let his star player move to a Premier League rival.

According to a report by Dan Kilpatrick and James Robson of the Evening Standard, Manchester City are 'convinced' that they will sign Tottenham’s Harry Kane – even if a deal cannot be struck before the start of the season.

It is understood that Harry Kane is Pep Guardiola’s ideal target to fill the void created by Sergio Aguero’s departure, and that the club are focused on securing Kane in a deal that would likely surpass the £100 million spent on Jack Grealish.

Pep Guardiola notably, and rather unusually, openly addressed his determination to sign the England captain in a pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, indicating the Catalan's burning desire to acquire the striker.

Daniel Levy is regarded as a tough negotiator within the footballing landscape, and the source notes that it is accepted at Manchester City that Levy will “drive a hard bargain” for the Spurs star.

However, it is understood that despite Levy’s notoriety regarding transfer negotiations, Manchester City are confident of securing a deal for the striker before the transfer window closes. 

