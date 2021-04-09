Man City hit 'severe stumbling block' in Erling Haaland pursuit handing Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Barcelona boost

Manchester City have a 'severe stumbling block' in their planned pursuit of signing Borussia Dortmund's star frontman Erling Haaland this summer, according to the latest emerging reports from England.

The latest information comes just days after Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad witnessed the talents of the Norwegian forward in person, as the Etihad club secured a 2-1 advantage going into the second-leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against the Bundesliga side.

Haaland impressed, registering the vital assist for Borussia Dortmund's away goal in the tie, that offers Edin Terzic's squad more than a glimmer of hope going into the second-leg next Wednesday.

However, the week also saw Kevin de Bruyne secure a top-level contract agreement with the club to become the best-paid player in the Premier League, while the annual reports released indicated a soaring wage bill.

According to Mark Ogden of ESPN, Manchester City's 'escalating' wage bill is a 'severe stumbling block' in their attempt to sign Erling Haaland this summer. It is suggested that Etihad officials would be faced with the prospect of paying the Norway international in excess of £500,000-a-week in wages, in order to fend off competition from the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona, and Real Madrid.

A wage in excess of half a million per week would eclipse Kevin de Bruyne's top wage at the club, with the Belgian international believed to be earning around £385,000 per week as a basic wage, before possible bonuses based on performances and achievements.

Erling Haaland remains the first choice for Manchester City as they look to secure a replacement for Sergio Aguero in the upcoming transfer market, but it is also known that the club will have other options should they fail in their pursuit.

The likes of Benfica's Darwin Nunez, and Southampton's Danny Ings are known to be the cheaper options for the club, while top-level alternatives include Inter's Romelu Lukaku and Tottenham's Harry Kane - both of which would dictate transfer fees in excess of £100 million.

