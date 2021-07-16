Man City Hold £175M To £215M Transfer Plan For Premier League Duo Amid Uncertainty Over Signings

Manchester City hold a big-money transfer plan in regards to their primary targets this summer, according to the latest information from the Athletic.

For some time now, Etihad officials have been developing a plan of attack and putting the foundations into place on move for Premier League duo Harry Kane, and Jack Grealish.

With both players recently returning from the European Championships and being occupied with Gareth Southgate's England team, negotiations and talks have been somewhat prolonged. However, there is now a feeling that things can start to move forward more intently.

The latest information from the Athletic addresses the concerns of some fans that Manchester City may have to prioritise either Grealish or Kane, due to the financial complications of signings both men in the same window.

According to the information of Sam Lee writing in the Athletic on Friday, Manchester City will not be making a choice out of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, and instead will be signing both players this summer should their respective clubs agree to sell.

It is further explained that signing both players is dependent on Manchester City selling some of their 'established' first-team stars, which club officials not only expect to but also have understood as part of their plan from the very off.

Lee continues by stating that as part of conversations with the representatives of current Manchester City players in recent weeks, senior figures at the Etihad Stadium have spoken about a 'big summer of transfers' - further explaining the serious nature of their plans for the next few weeks.

From the viewpoint of Manchester City in relation to the financial outlay for both players, it is reported that the club estimate the total cost for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish to be between £175 million and £215 million.

It is however important to consider that the aforementioned fees will not represent the net spend at Manchester City for this transfer window, should both of the high-profile transfer happen in the coming weeks.

Club officials maintain a clear intention to offload talent this summer, in order to retain some of the finances spent on the Premier League duo, with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte, and Gabriel Jesus facing the most uncertain futures at present.

While Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte are both attracting significant interest from Spain, the required fees for the pair would likely be too heavy for any club in La Liga. The same applies for Gabriel Jesus and interest from Juventus, although some quarters have mentioned the possibility of an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

